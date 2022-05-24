Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 12:04

Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city

The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.
Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city

"The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place," Gardaí said. 

Grainne McGuinness

A cyclist is in critical condition following a collision in Cork City overnight and Gardaí are appealing for witnesses.

"Shortly before 2am, Gardaí and Emergency Services were alerted following a collision between a cyclist and a taxi at the junction of Anglesea Street and Union Quay," a Garda spokesperson said.

"The cyclist, a woman aged 19 years, was removed from the scene by Ambulance to Cork University Hospital. 

Her condition is understood to be critical. The driver of the car did not require medical treatment.

"The road at the site of the collision is currently closed pending examination by Garda forensic collision investigators and traffic diversions are in place," the spokesperson added. 

Gardaí at Anglesea Street are appealing for witnesses to come forward and to those with camera footage (including dash-cam) to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 - 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
cork roadscork city centre
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more