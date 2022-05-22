TD rallying Goleen community to retain post office

WEST Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan is seeking to rally the community of Goleen and the Mizen Head peninsula in an effort to find a successor to take over the local post office, which looks set to close by the end of the month.

Following a social media campaign by the Fianna Fáil TD, based in Clonakilty, An Post said it has received no applications for the position and said the office at Goleen is to close on May 31, with customers transferred to Schull. Services will also be available in Durrus, Ballydehob, and Bantry.

However, Mr O’Sullivan said the fight is not over yet and he believes there is interest in the job.

“I know that my office, since we began the social media campaign, has received numerous emails, messages, correspondence from people who are interested in running the post office,” he said.

“I believe what is happening is when they get in touch with An Post they are sent a link, which essentially informs them of how they can partake in the retail partnership and it is really putting the onus back on those people who are interested to find a premise to run the post office from.”

The West Cork TD called on An Post to be more proactive in transforming interest into applicants.

“I would like if An Post were a little bit more proactive, guiding potential applicants and interested parties in how they can work with the office that is already there in Goleen, perhaps working with the outgoing postmistress to find a solution.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he would be meeting with people in the community with a view to finding a solution to the issue.

“What I intend to do is to meet people of Goleen and the surrounding area and perhaps form a working group and an action group that will try to come up with a solution because, whatever happens here, Goleen needs to retain its post office.”