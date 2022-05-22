Sun, 22 May, 2022 - 15:32

TD rallying Goleen community to retain post office

Following a social media campaign by the Fianna Fáil TD, based in Clonakilty, An Post said it has received no applications for the position and said the office at Goleen is to close on May 31, with customers transferred to Schull.
TD rallying Goleen community to retain post office

WEST Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan is seeking to rally the community of Goleen and the Mizen Head peninsula in an effort to find a successor to take over the local post office, which looks set to close by the end of the month. Picture Denis Minihane.

Roisin Burke

WEST Cork TD Christopher O’Sullivan is seeking to rally the community of Goleen and the Mizen Head peninsula in an effort to find a successor to take over the local post office, which looks set to close by the end of the month.

Following a social media campaign by the Fianna Fáil TD, based in Clonakilty, An Post said it has received no applications for the position and said the office at Goleen is to close on May 31, with customers transferred to Schull. Services will also be available in Durrus, Ballydehob, and Bantry.

However, Mr O’Sullivan said the fight is not over yet and he believes there is interest in the job.

“I know that my office, since we began the social media campaign, has received numerous emails, messages, correspondence from people who are interested in running the post office,” he said.

“I believe what is happening is when they get in touch with An Post they are sent a link, which essentially informs them of how they can partake in the retail partnership and it is really putting the onus back on those people who are interested to find a premise to run the post office from.”

The West Cork TD called on An Post to be more proactive in transforming interest into applicants.

“I would like if An Post were a little bit more proactive, guiding potential applicants and interested parties in how they can work with the office that is already there in Goleen, perhaps working with the outgoing postmistress to find a solution.”

Mr O’Sullivan said he would be meeting with people in the community with a view to finding a solution to the issue.

“What I intend to do is to meet people of Goleen and the surrounding area and perhaps form a working group and an action group that will try to come up with a solution because, whatever happens here, Goleen needs to retain its post office.”

Read More

Cork awards to shine light on social inclusion

More in this section

Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
cork businesscork politics
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more