Taoiseach defends Cork city against claim by CNN reporter that it 'looks tired'

Mr Martin was asked by The Echo about recent comments from CNN business editor-at-large Richard Quest in which he had described the city centre as looking “tired”.
Mr Quest had said of his visit to Ireland: “Some of the places look tatty. I thought that in Cork. I loved the [English] Market, but the buildings look tired downtown.”
Mr Martin said it was thanks to a recommendation from him that Mr Quest had made his visit to the English Market and had given it a mention in his report. He also referred to the initiatives that are being carried out to improve public spaces and connectivity in the city.
“I’ll have to talk to Richard again...I did an interview with him, and I told him he had to go into the English Market,” said Mr Martin.
Brought @richardquest from @cnn to see my country retreat. (Guess where)— Reggie, Blackrock Road (@Askaudreylike) May 18, 2022
Watch out for it on @questCNN ye gowls. pic.twitter.com/oONPWTknk1