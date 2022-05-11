Wed, 11 May, 2022 - 11:22

Sweet treats and spectacular scenery: Popular bakery set to open in Cork village

The bakery, which specialises in French fine home bakery, with breads, sandwiches, cakes, pasteries and coffee available in store, has hit the right note with Cork's sweet tooth
Roisin Burke

A popular Cork bakery is opening a third store ahead of the summer.

Cameron Bakery, which has stores on Washington Street and Parnell Place, is opening in Blackrock Village in the coming days and weeks.

The bakery, which specialises in French fine home bakery, with breads, sandwiches, cakes, pasteries and coffee available in store, has hit the right note with Cork's sweet tooth and the phenomenon is sure to continue at No 31 Pier House, at the end of the Marina.

The bakery is currently looking for people to join their team, with positions available on Parnell Place and in Blackrock.

In a recent post, the management team said part time and full time positions are available and barista experience is a bonus but not essential.

“If you're interested, just email your CV to bakerycameron@gmail.com. We look forward to hearing from you!”

