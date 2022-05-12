Summer Show back to celebrate best of Cork

THE Cork Summer Show is set to return to the showgrounds in Curraheen, after a two-year hiatus, on the weekend of June 18 and 19.

The annual two-day agricultural show, which returns to a break forced by the Covid-19 pandemic, has been a fixture of Cork’s calendar since it first debuted in 1806.

The Munster Agricultural Society, which runs the show, expects that upwards of 20,000 visitors from the city, county, and beyond will attend each day.

This year’s enhanced festival — which will have competitions, exhibitions, entertainment and fun for all the family — will feature traditional livestock and craft competitions; show jumping; demonstrations in cookery, farriery, floral arranging, and walking-stick making; as well as drone racing, and live music.

It will also showcase a pet dog show each day and a children’s zone with a funfair.

Munster Agricultural Society president Robert Harkin said he hoped the public would support the show’s return after the pandemic forced it to become a virtual event.

“We maintained continuity by hosting online events but our show is about people meeting people and celebrating the best of Cork,” he said.

Mr Harkin said he would encourage people who had never been to the show to come along this year either as a visitor or as a competitor.

“There’s a wealth of creativity in the community and we want people to show off the skills they learned during lockdown whether it is in needlecraft or photography or home-baking,” he said.

“The last two years have taught us that we need more fun in our lives.”

Cork County Council is the main sponsor of the event and will have one of 200 trade stands at the show.

Trade exhibits will range from agricultural machinery and health and wellness products to fashion and gardening.

The indoor “Taste Cork” food market returns with offerings from artisan food producers and craft breweries.

Visitors from the city are encouraged to avail of the park-and-ride buses from Black Ash and Ballincollig Shopping Centre, or people can take Bus Éireann’s 208 route directly to the showgrounds.

The organisers say there is ample free parking onsite, and the showgrounds are wheelchair and buggy accessible, with free entry for children under 12 years old.

For further details, see https://www.corksummershow.com/