Sultans of Ping to play Cork Opera House

CORK’S beloved sons, the Sultans of Ping, plan a return to Cork for a special one-night-only performance in Cork Opera House in February next year.

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O’Flaherty, Pat O’Connell, Paul Fennelly, and Ger Lyons, the Sultans of Ping came to the attention of the Irish and British music press when ‘Where’s Me Jumper’ crashed the charts in 1992.

A series of singles followed and the band signed to Epic Records and released their debut album, Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

The Sultans of Ping’s star burned brightly for several years.

They released albums Teenage Drug, which included the classic ‘Michiko’, and Good Year for Trouble, whose artwork caused problems as major record chains such as HMV and Virgin decided that the display of bondage and S&M was too explicit.

The band reformed as the Sultans of Ping in 2005, playing a number of gigs with Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine.

In 2006, the band released their live DVD, U Talk 2 Much: Live at the Cork Savoy Theatre, on Cherry Red Records.

Now, the Sultans of Ping are planning a return to Cork, playing at Cork Opera House on February 11, 2023.

“It’s our first show in Cork since 2014 and we are really excited to be playing Cork Opera House for the first time in the band’s history,” said drummer Morty McCarthy.

The Sultans of Ping will be celebrating 30 years since the release of Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

Fans can expect tracks from the band’s debut album such as ‘You Talk Too Much’, ‘Stupid Kid’, and ‘Veronica’.

