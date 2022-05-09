Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 21:37

Sultans of Ping to play Cork Opera House

Fans can expect tracks from the band’s debut album such as ‘You Talk Too Much’, ‘Stupid Kid’, and ‘Veronica’.
Sultans of Ping to play Cork Opera House

Sultans of Ping

Echo reporter

CORK’S beloved sons, the Sultans of Ping, plan a return to Cork for a special one-night-only performance in Cork Opera House in February next year.

Formed in Cork in 1988 by Niall O’Flaherty, Pat O’Connell, Paul Fennelly, and Ger Lyons, the Sultans of Ping came to the attention of the Irish and British music press when ‘Where’s Me Jumper’ crashed the charts in 1992.

A series of singles followed and the band signed to Epic Records and released their debut album, Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

The Sultans of Ping’s star burned brightly for several years.

They released albums Teenage Drug, which included the classic ‘Michiko’, and Good Year for Trouble, whose artwork caused problems as major record chains such as HMV and Virgin decided that the display of bondage and S&M was too explicit.

The band reformed as the Sultans of Ping in 2005, playing a number of gigs with Carter the Unstoppable Sex Machine.

In 2006, the band released their live DVD, U Talk 2 Much: Live at the Cork Savoy Theatre, on Cherry Red Records.

Now, the Sultans of Ping are planning a return to Cork, playing at Cork Opera House on February 11, 2023.

“It’s our first show in Cork since 2014 and we are really excited to be playing Cork Opera House for the first time in the band’s history,” said drummer Morty McCarthy.

The Sultans of Ping will be celebrating 30 years since the release of Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

Fans can expect tracks from the band’s debut album such as ‘You Talk Too Much’, ‘Stupid Kid’, and ‘Veronica’.

Tickets are available here

Read More

Cork pupils commended for warmth in welcoming Ukrainians to school community on Europe Day

More in this section

Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
cork opera housecork arts
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more