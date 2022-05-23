Stolen artwork returned in Cork after two year hunt

A two-year hunt for a wildlife sculpture that was stolen from a public art installation in Cobh has come to a successful close with the wire art heron retrieved by local Gardaí.

The wire art heron, sculpted by Emma Jane Rushworth, was stolen from the wildlife scene at Velvet Cross Roundabout in Cobh in July 2020.

Posting on Facebook Cobh Tidy Towns said thanks to an anonymous tip off the wire art heron was retrieved by Cobh Gardai.

CTT said the art piece was in need of some “TLC” before being reinstalled at the roundabout but promised the heron would take pride of place later this summer.

The volunteer organisation, which funded and planned the public art installation, of which the heron was part of, thanked everyone involved in returning the artwork to them.

