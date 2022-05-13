'Spirit Award' granted to fundraising group who collected over €150k for charity

The ‘Friends of Danny Crowley’ who have raised more than €150,000 for the Mercy Hospital Kids and Teens Appeal, have been selected as the first ‘Cork International Hotel Community Spirit Award’ monthly winners of 2022.

Since 2013, the ‘Friends of Danny Crowley’ have been fundraising for the Mercy Hospital Foundation to go towards the Children’s Leukaemia unit. Following Danny’s untimely passing after a long battle with leukemia in 2013 at age 12, his friends and family set up the Danny Crowley Christmas Swim as their way of remembering him while also raising funds for the Mercy Kids and Teens appeal.

In memory of a much loved young boy, every Christmas Day taking place on Myrtleville beach, or wherever the nearest beach may be, many people take the plunge into the icy waters to raise funds for the hospital. Since the annual swim began back in 2013, over €150,000 has been raised for the young patients at the Mercy Hospital.

As the annual fundraising tradition continues to grow, starting out with 40 brave people battling the cold, multiplying to over 500 swimmers. The event even successfully went virtual during the Covid-19 pandemic.

When asked about the difference the phenomenal funds have made, Danny’s mum Majella had said that the “the Mercy Paediatric Outreach Oncology Nursing Service (POONS) and the entire team in the Children’s Leukaemia unit provided invaluable support to Daniel and our family when Daniel was undergoing his treatment. They went the extra mile and we all appreciated the huge difference it made. We want to ensure other families can continue to avail of this service”.

General manager of the Cork International Hotel, Eoghan Murphy said, “The Danny Crowley Christmas Swim, organised by his loving friends and family, is a remarkable event and an amazing tribute to a much loved young boy. It is fantastic to see the growing number of people willing to take the cold plunge in aid of such an important charity. This annual fundraiser has made a huge difference to the lives of the young patients and their families at the Mercy Hospital”.

Nominations are now open for next month's awards.