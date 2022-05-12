Thu, 12 May, 2022 - 17:01

'Significant' arrests in Cork following international cybercrime investigation 

Gardaí said property and assets, including crypto assets, were seized during searches in Cork today. 
The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau have been liaising with the FBI in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.

Roisin Burke

An international cybercrime investigation has seen two people arrested in Cork with a number of assets, including crypto assets, seized.

The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) have arrested a man and a woman in connection with an ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime.

The Garda Bureau, working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online. 

These include ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

The Garda Bureau conducted a number of searches in Cork today with assistance from local  units in the Cork city area.

A man, aged 40, and a woman, aged 42, were arrested for suspected money laundering offences and are being detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in separate Garda Stations in Cork.

"An Garda Síochána considers these arrests as significant in the context of transnational cybercrime.

"Today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement co-operation and commitment in tackling cybercrime," Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said. 

Gardaí said property and assets, including crypto assets, were seized during the search. 

"Computers are currently being forensically examined for evidential content," they added. 

With assistance from the Garda Liaison Officer in Washington and the FBI Legal Attaché based in London, the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau have been liaising with the FBI in recent months for the purpose of targeting the activities of cybercriminals.

