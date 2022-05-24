Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 16:21

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry.
Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire

Roisin Burke

Second booster shots are available in two Cork locations this week for people aged 65 years and over.

Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is reminding all those aged 65 years and over that they can still avail of their second Covid-19 booster vaccine which can be booked online on the HSE website.

A HSE spokesperson said: “We are encouraging everyone who has already had their first booster to get their second booster dose when they become eligible. This second booster will give you the best protection from serious illness caused by Covid-19.” 

There are appointment slots available and a number of walk in clinics at the North Main Street Vaccination Centre and at the Bantry Vaccination Centre.

The Bantry Vaccination Centre (P75TE27) has availability on Friday May 27 and Saturday May 28.

On Friday May 27 Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9am and 1pm, appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

On Saturday May 28 Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 12pm and 4pm, appointments can be booked on hse.ie.

In the city, the North Main Street Vaccination Centre (T12 A6WX) has walk in space and appointments on Friday May 27 and Sunday May 29.

On Friday May 27: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9.10am and 3.20pm.

On Sunday May 29: Both walk-ins and appointments will be available between 9.10am and 4.20pm The public can also continue to book appointments for other Covid-19 vaccinations for people aged five and over on the HSE website.

HSE Live are available to support with booking if required on Freephone: 1800 700 700.

The HSE also state it is important that you do not go to a vaccination centre if you have Covid-19; if you have symptoms of Covid-19 or if you have been told to self-isolate. It is also important to check your eligibility online on HSE.ie before you book your appointment.

Read More

Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary

More in this section

'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus  'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 
Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy  Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy 
Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city
cork#covid-19hse
<p>At Dance Cork Firkin Crane, professional contemporary dance will again be the priority with a vigorous programme of local and international dance artist residencies, performances, classes and workshops scheduled throughout the year. Photograph: Jed Niezgoda - www.jedniezgoda.com</p>

Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more