Sanctuary Runners to hold inaugural 'Sanctuary Run' in June

Cork intiative ‘Sanctuary Runners’ is holding an inaugural ‘Sanctuary Run’ on June 19.

The free, timed event, is to be held at the Sport Ireland Campus in Dublin on the eve of World Refugee Day.

The event organised by the Sanctuary Runners will bring hundreds together from across Ireland to take part in a 5km run.

The very first dedicated ‘Sanctuary Run’ at the Cross-Country Track in the Sport Ireland Campus on June 19, with support from Athletics Ireland, will bring together competitors from across Ireland including many living in Direct Provision and Ukrainians in the greater Dublin area.

“It’s hugely exciting for us and we hope to encourage people to sign up for this free event and enjoy what’s going to be a really special occasion in the most beautiful of surroundings. We’re so grateful to Athletics Ireland for their support of this event and its so important we create positive moments like this which bring people together in solidarity, friendship and respect regardless of one’s nationality, legal status, culture, religion, gender or sexual orientation. This will truly be a run for everyone,” said Graham Clifford, founder and CEO of the Sanctuary Runners.

Sanctuary Runners' Ciara McCluskey, Maryam Uti and Maxwell Nnoli lead a team at the Cross Country Track, Sport Ireland Campus as they prepare for 'The Sanctuary Run 2022' to take place on July 19

The Sanctuary Runners is also working with communities across Ireland to establish groups to run, jog and walk in their iconic blue t-shirts where Ukrainian people have arrived in recently.

Speaking at the launch of the event Rachel Omrod, Director of Participation for Athletics Ireland said: “Athletics Ireland is delighted to support the Sanctuary Runners and their event on the Sport Ireland Campus. We welcome the opportunity to support Sanctuary Runners where running is used as a vehicle for solidarity and collaboration, at a time when the global refugee crisis is never more present.” The ‘Sanctuary Run 2022’ is also being supported by Trócaire and UNHCR Ireland.

Caoimhe de Barra of Trócaire said: “Trócaire is proud to partner with the Sanctuary Runners for World Refugee Day, and through this special event to stand in solidarity with the millions of people around the world who are displaced from home due to conflict and climate change.” “The Sanctuary Runners is a unique movement which encourages and enables communities to include asylum seekers, refugees and others, in community life in towns and cities across Ireland. In our work around the world, we provide practical support to hundreds of thousands of people displaced from their homes, and also strive to give them a lifeline and hope.” Those registering for the event will be invited to make a donation to Trócaire if they wish.

There will be 750 participants taking part in the 5km event on Sunday, June 19th and the portal to register will go live from next week. The event is free for all entrants. It will be a timed but not chipped event.

Sanctuary Runners' Ciara McCluskey, Patience Moyo, Paul Blake Knox, Maryam Uti and David Matthews (Athletics Ireland) limbering up for the 'Sanctuary Run 2020' 5km event at the Cross Country Track, Sport Ireland Campus.

More information on all of these events can be found on Sanctuaryrunners.ie