Tue, 03 May, 2022 - 10:36

Road reopens on Cork’s northside following collision

A road in the Blackpool area on the northside of the city has reopened following a collision yesterday evening.

Amy Nolan

The incident, involving a car and a motorcycle, occurred at Dublin Street shortly before 8pm.

Emergency services attended the scene and the road was closed at the crash site. 

Yesterday evening, Gardaí confirmed that the motorcyclist was taken to hospital. 

In an update this morning, a Garda spokesperson said the driver of the motorcycle, a male aged in his 40’s, was taken to Cork University Hospital following the incident with what are believed to be non-serious injuries.

The spokesperson confirmed that the road has since reopened.

