Wed, 04 May, 2022 - 13:21

Revenue officials seize drugs in 40 parcels destined for locations across country including Cork 

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey. 
Revenue officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs with an estimated value of €297,000.

Revenue officials seized drugs worth €297,000 yesterday as a result of routine profiling. 

Officers examining parcels at two premises in Dublin seized a variety of drugs including 10kgs of herbal cannabis, 30,400 Benzodiazepine tablets and 10,600 Zopiclone tablets. 

Smaller quantities of ephedrine and ecstasy tablets, butane honey oil, cannabis oil, synthetic cannabinoids and ‘hash cakes’ were also seized.

The illegal drugs were discovered with the assistance of detector dogs Sam and Bailey concealed in 40 different parcels labeled as items such as ‘Easter toys’, ‘make-up’, ‘healthcare products’, ‘antique glassware’, ‘documents’, ‘gifts’, ‘sports equipment’, ‘dog accessories’ and ‘clothes’. 

Detector dog, Bailey, who took part in the search operation. Picture: Revenue
Detector dog, Bailey, who took part in the search operation. Picture: Revenue

The parcels originated in the United States, Spain, France, Canada, India, Hungary, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. 

Detector dog Sam helped with the discovery. Pic: Revenue
Detector dog Sam helped with the discovery. Pic: Revenue

They were destined for various addresses across the country including addresses in Dublin, Galway, Cavan, Limerick, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Clare, Tipperary, Donegal, Cork and Mayo.

These seizures are part of Revenue's ongoing operations targeting the importation of illegal drugs. 

Revenue said that if businesses or members of the public have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on Confidential Phone Number 1800 295 295.

Investigations are ongoing.

