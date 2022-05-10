Return of Live at the Marquee music to the ears of Cork businesses 

The news that Live at the Marquee is returning to Cork this summer is music to the ears of local business owners, who say concert goers will be a “huge boost” for hospitality.

After a two year break, Aiken Promotions have announced a host of music, comedy and performance for this summer's Live at the Marquee lineup.

Kicking off with The Coronas on 27 May, acts also include Olivia Rodrigo, The 2 Johnnies, Tom Grennan, Simply Red, Riverdance: The New 25th Anniversary Show, The National, John Bishop, Joanne McNally, DEADMAU5, Orbital, Pet Shop Boys, Dara Ó Briain, Jenny Greene & RTÉ Concert Orchestra, Christy Moore, Tommy Tiernan, Crowded House, Nile Rodgers & CHIC.

Kevin Herlihy of Herlihy’s Centra, and President of Cork Business Association, said the announcement is “absolutely fantastic news for Cork city”.

“Pubs, restaurants and retail would all be hoping that we'd get a bounce off that when people are visiting the city, and the hotels are getting good bookings from it as well,” he said.

“Just like the whole Ed Sheeran gig brought a really bumper weekend to the city, we'd be hoping that the marquee will do that as well,” he added.

Michael O’Donovan, owner of the Castle Inn and Cork Chairperson of the Vintners Federation of Ireland, said it’s a huge economic driver for the city.

Aiken Promotions 'Live at the Marquee'. Pic; Larry Cummins

“It's great to see it kicking off later this month, to see the lineup that they have. It's a huge boost after the last two years to see events like this and the ticket sales far for events like this coming back to the city,” he said.

Sandra Murphy, Communications Manager for Trigon Hotels Group including the Metropole, Cork Airport Hotel and Cork International Hotel, said that festivals such as LATM are “crucial” to Cork’s hospitality Industry.

“Whether it is concert go-ers stopping to enjoy a bite of dinner and a few drinks before they head for the marquee, or overnight guests coming from further afield, we certainly see the impact of having events like Live at the Marquee return to Cork. There is an incredible line up by Aiken promotions for the season ahead and we wish them the very best of luck,” she said.

Owner of Coqbull and the Cornstore restaurants Mike Ryan, said it’s exciting to see more and more things happening in the city again.

“The last couple years have been fairly muted. So when we start seeing events like the Marquee happening to the city again, it's only a good thing,” he said.

“People working in it, people going to the gigs, over the last few years you’d definitely miss it. When you have things like that coming back, it’s great to see the extra bodies around the city, things really feel normal,” he added.