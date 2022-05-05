Thu, 05 May, 2022 - 08:33

Rethink Ireland announces details of €750k fund to support non-profit organisations

The one-year Impact Fund will invest in up to 10 innovative projects that are promoting healthy lives and wellbeing for all in Munster.
Pictured (centre) is Pádraic Vallely, Senior Philanthropy & Development Manager at Rethink Ireland with (l-r) Dylan Kennedy and Ross Twomey at Down Syndrome Ireland’s Field Of Dreams in Curraheen, Cork as Rethink Ireland announces a €750,000 fund to support not-for-profit organisations improving health outcomes in the larger Munster region. Down Syndrome Ireland are previous recipients of Rethink Ireland funding.

Echo reporter

RETHINK Ireland has announced the opening of a €750,000 fund to support not-for-profit organisations, including charities and social enterprises, improving health outcomes in Cork and the larger Munster region.

The one-year Impact Fund will invest in up to 10 innovative projects that are promoting healthy lives and wellbeing for all in Munster. Up to five awards will be made to projects and/or organisations that use music, creativity, or the arts to enhance the physical and mental health of their communities.

“Ensuring health innovations receive the backing they need has been part of Rethink Ireland’s core focus since we began,” said Pádraic Vallely, senior philanthropy and development manager. “With the support of our generous donors and the Government, we have invested €16.3m in health projects since 2016, supporting 96 innovations in this area and helping us to reach more than 116,000 people. Through the Impact Fund for Munster, we aim to enhance the physical and mental health of communities across the province and, ultimately, help to save lives in the process. We would like to thank the Government of Ireland and the multiple donors to this fund who believe in the power of philanthropy and supporting innovative not-for-profits.”

The Impact Fund for Munster is backed by a local donors including the Parkes Family Limerick, The Sunflower Charitable Foundation, Community Foundation for Ireland, and several private donors, with match funding from the Department of Rural and Community Development via the dormant accounts fund.

“I am delighted to launch the Impact Fund for Munster, which is supported by my department and several private donors,” said Minister of State with special responsibility for Community Development and Charities Joe O’Brien. Alongside cash grants, successful applicants will secure a place on Rethink Ireland’s accelerator programme and access a bespoke non-financial supports package that uses expert consultants to help strengthen and scale awarded projects.

  • Eligible projects are invited to apply to the €750,000 Impact Fund before June 14 at the Rethink Ireland website.

