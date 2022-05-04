Renewed calls for popular city walkway to be closed to vehicular traffic following incident

Renewed calls have been made for the popular Nash’s Boreen to be closed to vehicular traffic following an alleged incident of vandalism yesterday evening.

The amenity walk, which starts at Upper Fairhill and runs as far as Apple’s campus at Hollyhill, has previously been a site where incidents of anti-social behaviour have occurred.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said he witnessed a fire in the area whilst driving back from a meeting in Blarney yesterday evening and arrived at the walkway to find crews from Cork City Fire Brigade extinguishing a car on fire.

“When I got there the Fire Brigade had arrived about two minutes earlier and they were in the process of outing it.

“Speaking to one of the locals there last night they saw four teenage boys run away from the car as it caught on fire.

“This unfortunately is a regular occurrence,” he told The Echo.

Mr Gould said it is unclear as to whether the car had been stolen and called for an investigation to be carried out.

Renewed calls have been made for the popular Nash’s Boreen to be closed to vehicular traffic following an alleged incident of vandalism on Tuesday evening. Picture credit: Thomas Gould

He said the incident underscores the need for the walkway to be closed to traffic.

“Allowing traffic through is an issue. You can drive from by Apple’s entrance all the way down to the Fairhill side.

“It’s a great amenity for the area. There are beautiful views up there, it’s a lovely walk.

“A lot of people use it, especially families. If we can’t prevent this from happening people are just not going to use it.

“People want to be able to go out for a walk with their family or their dog and relax and what they don’t want to see is joyriding and cars being burned out and anti-social behaviour and that’s why we need to stop the cars from getting into the land,” he continued.

In recent years, Nash’s Boreen was reopened to vehicle traffic on the Hollyhill side after a legal case was won by a landowner.

Sinn Féin councillor for the city’s North West ward Kenneth Collins echoed Mr Gould’s call for the walkway to be closed to vehicular traffic – something he has raised on previous occasions.

“It worked when there was no vehicular access onto the boreen. It was fantastic up there, there were no problems. It stopped all this type of behaviour,” he said.

“It would be nice if the landowners up that side would be in agreement to put in a gate to block vehicular access.

“Summer is coming now and Nash’s Boreen is one of the nicest areas of Cork, overlooking Blarney, Kerry Mountains, Tipperary Mountains and the Cork mountains and on a fine day you can actually see the Waterford Mountains as well,” Mr Collins continued.

Cork City Council had set up a working group some time ago in order to assess the feasibility of closing Nash’s Boreen to traffic after Mr Collins had raised the concerns with the Council Executive.

Following the incident yesterday evening, Mr Collins said he would be following up with the council to see if there is any update.