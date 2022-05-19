Thu, 19 May, 2022 - 10:22

Reggie brings CNN to Cork

Mr Fitzpatrick, posting on the Reggie Twitter account, said he had brought Richard Quest from CNN "to see my country retreat". 
CNN international business correspondent and anchor of Quest Means Business, Richard Quest has visited Blarney in Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Echo reporter

CNN international business correspondent and anchor of Quest Means Business, Richard Quest has visited Cork.

Pat Fitzpatrick, also known as Reggie, Blackrock Road, has posted an image online of the pair outside Blarney Castle.

He then tells people to watch out for the segment on CNN.

Quest is also the host of two of CNN International's signature monthly feature programs: Business Traveller, which covers global business travel trends, issues and innovations of the travel industry, and Quest's World of Wonder, an immersive travel series that finds Quest exploring a new destination each month and meeting fascinating people who reveal the heart of the city.

<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

