Rebel Roundup: Stay up to date with Cork's top news this week

CORK is a bubbling pot of activity these days and with so much going on, it's easy to miss the good stuff.

The Echo has started a new weekly feature, compiling a list of the biggest and brightest news stories of the week including a nod to an interesting social media account.

Here’s what we have this week on The Echo Rebel Roundup.

Social media suggestion

@westcorkatyourfingertips is an Instagram account showcasing the very best of West Cork with tips on things to do, small business to check out and ways to spend your holidays.

Cork group of the week

MORE than €60,000 has been raised for a vital emergency service thanks to a West Cork fundraiser.

Eighteen cyclists from Clonakilty Cycling Club biked 616km over four days from Malin Head to Mizen Head, with all funds raised going to the Irish Community Air Ambulance.

The cycling club members completed the challenge between Friday, April 29, and Monday, May 2. Their fundraiser had raised more than €25,000 before they set off, and passed the €60k mark this week.

Good news in Cork

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a critically endangered Columbian black spider monkey, to proud parents Norma and Pinky.

The new baby spider monkey was born on March 4, as part of a European endangered breeding programme (EEP).

The new baby spider monkey was born on March 4, as part of a European endangered breeding programme (EEP). Photo. Darragh Kane

The new baby is particularly good news as the Columbian black spider monkey is critically endangered, due to hunting, habitat destruction and a long birth cycle. Females only give birth every two or three years.

Feel good Cork story

POPULAR RTÉ show DIY SOS: The Big Build Ireland has come to Cork to rebuild the home of 23-year-old Adam Drummond and his parents Mar and Brian.

The show, which is back for a third series, strives to help deserving families facing difficult personal circumstances get a significant home makeover to help improve their quality of life.

Blackpool man Adam Drummond, an accomplished basketball player who represented his country in various grades and who played college basketball in the United States, suffered serious injuries following an accident last May.

The DIY SOS team has come to Cork this May to rebuild their house and make it possible for Adam to live in the family home again.

The new build will provide Adam and his family with the positive and productive environment he needs for his ongoing rehabilitation as well as his future as an independent young adult.

Sale in the city

News that the former Roches Stores building on Patrick Street could soon go up for sale have been welcomed by local retailers who have said new blood will bring a boost to the city.

The building, home to Roches Stores for many decades, has been unused since tenants Debenhams closed their doors in April 2020. Debenhams had operated at the site for more than a decade.

Former Cork Business Association President Eoin O’Sullivan said he would like to see a mix of residential, retail and public realm amenities put in place at the historic site.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr O’Sullivan said the building was a huge loss to the city centre when it closed its doors.

“To see some movement on it is fantastic," he said.

Sweet treats at the ready

A popular Cork bakery is opening a third store ahead of the summer.

Cameron Bakery, which has stores on Washington Street and Parnell Place, is opening in Blackrock Village in the coming days and weeks.

The bakery, which specialises in French fine home bakery, with breads, sandwiches, cakes, pasteries and coffee available in store, has hit the right note with Cork's sweet tooth and the phenomenon is sure to continue at No 31 Pier House, at the end of the Marina.

Get involved and give back

A third parkrun is kicking off in Cork City.

Tramore Valley parkrun, which successfully ran for 15 Saturdays from Sept 2015 to Jan 2016, has been approved to run the popular free timed event which runs every weekend.

The parkrun team is looking for volunteers to get the show on the road and get people running in Cork city’s newest park!

Anyone interested in being part of the team can email tramorevalley@parkrun.com for more information.