Public invited to have their say on proposed new cycle scheme for Cork city

The public has been invited to have their say on plans for a new cycle scheme in the southeast of the city which would provide approximately 5.3km of cycle infrastructure, including segregated cycle tracks and greenways.

It is hoped that Cork City Council’s proposed Mahon Cycle Scheme will prompt people to ditch their cars in favour of cycling and walking in a predominantly residential area with several schools, sports facilities and retail outlets.

Under the scheme, works would be carried out at Ringmahon Road, Avenue de Rennes, Skehard Road, Ballinsheen Road, Sean Cronin Park, Ashwood, Mahon Drive, Lakeland Crescent, Loughmahon Road, Loughmahon Park and Castle Road.

In addition to the installation of around 5.3km of cycle infrastructure, other core elements of the scheme include the renewal of footpaths and enhancements to the public realm; the installation of upgraded controlled pedestrian crossing facilities; the installation of raised table-top ramps and uncontrolled crossing facilities in addition to the signalisation of some junctions.

Image shows scheme location. Image contained in 'Screening Report for Appropriate Assessment' prepared by Doherty Environmental Consultants Ltd.

In the documentation for the proposed scheme, it states that currently the catchment area “has no substantial length of dedicated cycle facilities” and, as such, the transport network “is heavily focused on motor-based vehicles”.

“Cyclists must share the road with the general traffic in traffic lanes that are wide enough to encourage unreasonably high speeds for the residential nature of these roads.

“The lack of proper cyclist facilities discourages some people from cycling even for short journey trips (e.g. less than 15minutes trips),” the Section 38 report prepared by Clifton Scannell Emerson Associates Limited on behalf of the council states.

As well as encouraging a modal shift, the main aims of the scheme include providing a safe, direct, cohesive and attractive walking and cycling route that will fully integrate with existing and future planned public transport investments in the area.

The Section 38 report states that the proposed solution, which emerged as the preferred option from an options study, “will achieve the scheme objectives whilst providing the NTA [National Transport Authority] and CCC [Cork City Council] with the best value-for-money design for the medium to long term”.

It is estimated that the construction process on the scheme will take up to 18 months.

Submissions and observations may be made in writing to the Senior Engineer, Infrastructure Development, City Hall, Cork.

Submissions should be clearly marked ‘Mahon Cycle Scheme’.

Alternatively, people can make a submission/observation via the council’s website.

The closing date is on or before 5pm on Tuesday, June 14.