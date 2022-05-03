Plans approved for apartment development at site of former distillery in Cork city

Plans for a new residential development at the site of a former distillery in the Glanmire area have been given the green light by Cork City Council.

Last September, Ckw Investments Ltd lodged a planning application with the council seeking permission to develop more than two dozen apartments at a site in Ballinglanna, Riverstown, Glanmire.

A description of the development stated that it would include the demolition of two existing derelict warehouse buildings and the construction of three buildings of three-storeys in height, accommodating 30 apartments in total.

These would comprise of 12 one-bedroom units, 12 two-bedroom units and six three-bedroom units.

The proposed development was also set to include 33 car parking spaces, refuse storage, cycle shelter, landscaping, a revised site entrance and road markings, a new footpath and access road with vehicle turning area and all associated site works.

In documentation submitted with the application, it states that the proposed development site lies on the site of a distillery listed in the Record of Monuments and Places for Co Cork and that the distillery was demolished between 1935 and 1984.

Cork City Council submitted a request for further information before making a decision on the plans, which led to some amendments to the scheme.

This included an increase in the number of car parking spaces from 33 to 36, including two disabled spaces, and a proposal to develop 60 bicycle parking spaces.

Conditions attached

Cork City Council has now approved the development, with 46 conditions attached.

One condition states that, for conservation purposes, the repair and conservation of the old masonry walls on north and east side of proposed development site “shall be to good conservation practice”.

The condition goes on to say that a method statement for the repair and conservation of the masonry walls and material specification must be prepared by a suitably qualified conservation specialist including the consolidating existing stonework with lime mortar and submitted for approval with the planning authority.

Prior to the commencement of development, the developer must also retain the services of a suitably qualified archaeologist at the developer’s expense.

Excavation work is to be supervised by this archaeologist who must submit a report to the planning authority outlining the results of the investigation and any archaeological finds.

The total parking supply on the site must not exceed 36 car parking spaces inclusive of two disabled parking spaces and the development must provide 60 cycling parking spaces.

All spaces must be constructed to be capable of accommodating future EV charging points.

Another condition states that while the applicant's proposal to set buildings 10m back from the river edge is noted, “the proposed car park appears to encroach significantly closer than 10m to the river edge” and the applicant is required to review the proposed car parking layout.