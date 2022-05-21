Pictures: Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years

Popular 80’s and 90’s throwback bar, Popscene has reopened its doors following a two-year absence.

The late night bar, which opens every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late, has been revamped during its closure with a fresh interior.

Located at Voodoo Rooms on Oliver Plunkett St, Popscene is kitted out with themed décor including giant Rubik’s Cubes that double up as tables, novelty photo booths and a karaoke booth.

“Popscene evolved from the popular monthly night Now That’s What I Call Voodoo,” Popscene’s director, Stephen Forde explained.

“We could see how popular that event was and decided to take a chance on creating a more permanent celebration of two iconic decades.

“We were inundated with queries about when we were reopening again while the bar was closed so we wanted to bring it back better than ever.”

To mark the reopening, Popscene held an exclusive event last night featuring special guest, legendary DJ, Gareth O’Callaghan.

Prizes were handed out throughout the evening for best dressed as revellers donned their finest throwback outfits for the night.

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to host this event and show the people of Cork what it’s all about again.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere and we’re hoping it will mark the start of a great summer as the go-to place in Cork for people looking to relive the 80’s and 90’s, have a dance with their friends and enjoy some of our themed cocktails,” Mr Forde said.