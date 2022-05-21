Sat, 21 May, 2022 - 11:40

Pictures: Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years

The late night bar, which opens every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late, has been revamped during its closure with a fresh interior.
Pictures: Popular late night bar in Cork city reopens after two years

Revellers enjoyed an exclusive event to mark the reopening of Popscene last night. Pictures: Peter Pietrzak Photography

Amy Nolan

Popular 80’s and 90’s throwback bar, Popscene has reopened its doors following a two-year absence.

The late night bar, which opens every Friday and Saturday night from 8 ‘til late, has been revamped during its closure with a fresh interior.

Located at Voodoo Rooms on Oliver Plunkett St, Popscene is kitted out with themed décor including giant Rubik’s Cubes that double up as tables, novelty photo booths and a karaoke booth.

“Popscene evolved from the popular monthly night Now That’s What I Call Voodoo,” Popscene’s director, Stephen Forde explained. 

“We could see how popular that event was and decided to take a chance on creating a more permanent celebration of two iconic decades.

“We were inundated with queries about when we were reopening again while the bar was closed so we wanted to bring it back better than ever.” 

To mark the reopening, Popscene held an exclusive event last night featuring special guest, legendary DJ, Gareth O’Callaghan.

Prizes were handed out throughout the evening for best dressed as revellers donned their finest throwback outfits for the night.

“We’re delighted to have had the opportunity to host this event and show the people of Cork what it’s all about again.

“It was a brilliant atmosphere and we’re hoping it will mark the start of a great summer as the go-to place in Cork for people looking to relive the 80’s and 90’s, have a dance with their friends and enjoy some of our themed cocktails,” Mr Forde said.

Read More

Cork pub hosting free gigs in June

More in this section

Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
cork businessentertainment
Coronavirus - Thu Dec 16, 2021

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more