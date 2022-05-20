Pictures: Northside school hosts communion party

A community party was held in the school grounds of Cork primary school Scoil Padre Pio, Churchfield last Saturday to honour students who celebrated their Holy Communion.

Thirty-six students from the Cork city national school received their Holy Communion at the Church of the Ascension Gurranabraher on Saturday morning of May 14.

The students along with their families were then invited back to the school for a community party.

Leyton Drohan and Cailum Walsh strike a pose at the school after the communion ceremony. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Stephen Daly, who teaches in the primary school, said there was a lovely atmosphere for the community party.

“It was a great day. There was a big community party back in the school. There was a lovely atmosphere and plenty of sandwiches and cakes.

Dylan Byrne with parents Laura Ann and Anthony (snr) with siblings Anthony (jnr) Taylor and Darragh back at the school after the communion ceremony Pic: Larry Cummins.

“There was also a big balloon display for the kids where pictures were taken with a photographer. It was held in the school hall and there were also people in the schoolyard.

“The weather was fantastic, and the event went on for a few hours,” he said.

The primary school teacher said there were lots of surprises for the students on the day and that the whole community contributed to the community party.

“It was a very exciting day for the students and their families. The whole community contributed to the event which was lovely.

Lewis Coveney and Melissa O'Donoghue, SNA at the school after the communion ceremony. Pic: Larry Cummins.

“The students and their families went back to the school from the church where the principal, and all the staff had the food organised for them.

“There were individual cakes for each child who got their Communion with their names on it.

Sophia Bullman with parents Therese and Christopher, sister Alannah and her brother Jayce back at the school after the communion ceremony Pic: Larry Cummins.

“There was a red carpet laid on for the students as well which added to the sense of occasion. There were grandparents also present which was great to see.

“There was a lot of work put in behind the scenes to make sure the day was a success. It was very enjoyable.

“All the staff on their day off were helping which shows great commitment. It was a whole community event,” he added.

Communion girl Sarah Foley with parents Charles and Gemma, brother Charlie, aunt Nina Joyce, and coisins Mia Joyce and Hannah Ryan at the school after the communion ceremony. Pic: Larry Cummins.

Mr Daly said Scoil Padre Pio National School plays a big part in the community as they strive to provide the pupils with good support.

“There is a great atmosphere in our national school and that is all due to our principal Ken Foley. The school plays a big role in the community. Our main aim is to help provide the kids with good support.

“It was a very special day for the pupils. They loved it and their families really appreciated the effort we went to.”