Pictures: Crowds gather in their droves all over Cork to take part in Darkness Into Light

Crowds in their droves gathered at various locations across Cork in the early hours of the morning to participate in the annual Darkness Into Light walk in aid of Pieta.

The 2022 event marked the first time in two years that communities were able to come together for large in-person walks following a hiatus during the Covid pandemic.

Catherine Collins and John Corkish from Carrigaline sit on a wall and watch swimmers taking part in the Darkness Into Light swim at Fountainstown. Picture: David Creedon

Darkness Into Light commenced in 2009 when around 400 people at the Phoenix Park in Dublin set off on the inaugural 5km walk.

From humble beginnings, Darkness Into Light has now become a global movement dedicated to raising vital funds for Pieta’s life-saving services.

Lesya Mozghova and family from Ukraine, staying in the Old Imperial Hotel, who took part in the Youghal Darkness Into Light. Picture: Howard Crowdy

Pieta provides services for those in suicidal distress and those who have been bereaved through suicide.

Across the city and county, Cork again showed its support for the movement this year.

The Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher joined the event in his home town of Ballincollig where community members set out from Le Chéile Secondary School at 4.15am.

Sending a big hug to @AdamKingIRL who will be watching the sunrise for this year's Darkness Into Light 💛💜#DIL2022 https://t.co/FyCj5qbIxj — Pieta (@PietaHouse) May 5, 2022

Elsewhere in Cork, the Darkness Into Light walk in Youghal was led out by Late Late Toy Show star, Adam King.

The event in the town commenced with a song from Ukrainian native, Leana Rusnak who performed a song from her country about hope and love.

Community spirit was also said to be strongly felt in Cobh with homemade banners and signs along the route.

Community spirit at its finest for this morning’s #DarknessIntoLight walk for @PietaHouse



Amazing job by the Cobh Darkness Into Light & Breaking The Silence Cobh volunteers lighting every step of the way, with homemade banners & signs along the route.#DILCobh #DIL2022 #Cork pic.twitter.com/2rvzD2TD6x — Cobh News (@CobhNews) May 7, 2022

Nationally, the 2022 Darkness Into Light event was also well attended.

Some 2,000 people were reported to have taken to the streets in Bray led out by former broadcaster, Charlie Bird.

“The Darkness Into Light walk is a powerful show of support for everyone who is in a dark place and I applaud the work of Pieta House," Mr Bird said addressing the crowd at a bandstand by using a special speech device.

"And while I have my own struggles I am going to continue to extend the hand of friendship and support the work of Pieta," he continued.

Aga, Joanna and Alex Karczmarzyk from Youghal pictured taking a selfie on Claycastle beach following the Youghal Darkness into Light. Picture: Howard Crowdy

To avail of Pieta services, visit www.pieta.ie or call 0818 111 126.

Pieta provides 24/7 support via the freephone crisis helpline on 1800 247 247, or text HELP to 51444.