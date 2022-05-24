Tue, 24 May, 2022 - 07:00

Otter inspired short story competition seeking submissions

'Otterly' fabluous idea! 
Otter inspired short story competition seeking submissions

Cork Otter Film Photo by Conor Rowlands

Roisin Burke

Cork Nature Network is getting creative and putting together a short story competition, in honour of otters.

Posting on social media, CNN said: “These adorable cuddly creatures are a valuable member of the Irish ecosystem. This year, we are honoring this special creature with a short story contest in celebration of World Otter Day.

“If you fancy yourself to be a wordsmith, then here is your chance. Submit a short story that is original, suitable for young audience and features Otters as the main subject. The best stories shortlisted by our team has a chance to be published in our channels.” 

The competition is open to all and the top five entries will also get published as a collection of short stories in eBook format. The proceeds from this eBook will go towards the Cork Nature Networks conservation efforts.

CNN outlined a few key rules for entries.

  • Entries must be original and free of plagiarism 
  • Word count cannot exceed 2500 words 
  • Stories must be suitable for young readers 
  • Entries must be submitted before May 25 to promotions@corknaturenetwork.ie 
  •  Entries must be in word format and should contain the author contact details, preferred pen name if any and a short profile about the author.

Submitting an entry, provides Cork Nature network with permission to publish the story in their social platforms and digital/print publications without any financial commitments and any revenue generated from the publication of the stories will go towards the Cork Nature Networks environment conservation initiatives.

Read More

Stolen artwork returned in Cork after two year hunt

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Dec 16, 2021 Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week
Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
corkcork arts
Cork hotel recognised globally as 'excellent place to stay'

Cork hotel recognised globally as 'excellent place to stay'

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more