Otter inspired short story competition seeking submissions

Cork Nature Network is getting creative and putting together a short story competition, in honour of otters.
Posting on social media, CNN said: “These adorable cuddly creatures are a valuable member of the Irish ecosystem. This year, we are honoring this special creature with a short story contest in celebration of World Otter Day.
The competition is open to all and the top five entries will also get published as a collection of short stories in eBook format. The proceeds from this eBook will go towards the Cork Nature Networks conservation efforts.
- Entries must be original and free of plagiarism
- Word count cannot exceed 2500 words
- Stories must be suitable for young readers
- Entries must be submitted before May 25 to promotions@corknaturenetwork.ie
- Entries must be in word format and should contain the author contact details, preferred pen name if any and a short profile about the author.
Submitting an entry, provides Cork Nature network with permission to publish the story in their social platforms and digital/print publications without any financial commitments and any revenue generated from the publication of the stories will go towards the Cork Nature Networks environment conservation initiatives.