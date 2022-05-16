Mon, 16 May, 2022 - 11:31

Number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork schools revealed

As of Friday, May 13, a total of 536 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in both primary and secondary schools throughout Cork.
Number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork schools revealed

As of Friday, May 13, a total of 536 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in both primary and secondary schools throughout Cork.

John Bohane

OVER 500 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Cork primary and post-primary schools the Department of Education has confirmed.

As of Friday, May 13, a total of 536 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in both primary and secondary schools throughout Cork. Out of that figure, 365 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools, while 171 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

From a national perspective, 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Out of that figure 3,968 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 1,875 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

The Department of Education also confirmed that to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places. 

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Read More

Developers lodge appeal over City Council refusal of permission for residential scheme

More in this section

Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
ukrainecork education
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more