Number of Ukrainian students enrolled in Cork schools revealed

OVER 500 Ukrainian pupils are currently enrolled in Cork primary and post-primary schools the Department of Education has confirmed.

As of Friday, May 13, a total of 536 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in both primary and secondary schools throughout Cork. Out of that figure, 365 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools, while 171 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

From a national perspective, 5,843 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Out of that figure 3,968 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 1,875 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

The Department of Education also confirmed that to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) are now in place, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally based education support personnel.

The primary role of the REALT is to build on existing regional education support structures and the initial focus will be on assisting families in securing school places.

REALT are also supporting schools in the area to meet the needs of these children as they emerge, advising and supporting the Department of Education in developing new capacity where required, and co-ordinating the provision of education services to schools and families across their defined area.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.