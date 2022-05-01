North Mon students honour martyrs of 1916

STUDENTS from the North Monastery History Club planted rose bushes on school grounds as part of a commemorative event to honous the martyrs of the 1916 Rising.

Councillors from Cork City Council and representatives from all the schools on the campus watched on as the North Mon History Club students replanted rose bushes at the central flagpole on the campus between the primary and secondary schools.

North Monastery teacher Shane Ryan explained the students planted a rose bush for each of the 16 martyrs who were executed the 1916 Rising.

“The students planted 16 rose bushes in a central flagpole on the campus," he said. "The students planned the whole event, followed it through and it all ran off seamlessly. The 16 rose bushes are to commemorate the 16 martyrs.

Cllr Tony Fitzgerald came up with the idea to replant the rose bushes. He approached the club members, and he got the rose bushes."

Mr Ryan, who helps run the History Club, said this event will help educate future pupils about the seismic events of 1916 and also links back to previous commemorations at the school.

“It was a history club project, part of their Decade of Centenaries programme," he said. "It is also part of a new programme they are involved with called Heritage Keepers. All along we have celebrated the centenaries chronologically and it was good to get the students to look back at 1916 and see where it all began.

“The rose bushes will help to educate the future pupils about the events of 1916. Tony Fitzgerald, a past pupil, initially told us about the rose bushes that used to be there.

"The central flagpole was dedicated to the 1916 Rising back when it was 50 years old. We decided that we would rededicate the plot and we would replant the rose bushes as part of our celebration. It is nice to use that plot now for the same purpose.”

The North Mon secondary school itself boasts a long history, firmly embedded in the local community since its inception in 1811. Mr Ryan said the current members of the History Club are part of a proud tradition.

“The history club is like a little army at this stage. It is made up of students from first year to sixth year. They are fantastic students, and they are great ambassadors for the school.

“It is all totally student centred. The kids run it and come up with their own ideas. We have a rich history in our secondary school, and it is important to recognise and maintain that tradition. It is nice to let the students know they are part of a legacy that is bigger than themselves.”