Fri, 06 May, 2022 - 15:32

New venture to see food market open at former boatyard in Cork town

Five shipping containers will be converted into restaurants and placed on the site of the new market. 
The Boatyard, a new shipping container market is set to open in Cobh this summer. Photo: Rob Coughlan.

Breda Graham

A Cork man is embarking on a new business venture with a shipping container market.

Rob Coughlan recently bought five shipping containers that are going to be converted into restaurants and placed on the site of the new market in Cobh.

The old boatyard, located next to the ferry in Cobh, will be host to a range of food offerings, with a coffee container, chicken container, fish and chips container, burger container, and an ice cream container on-site.

Speaking to The Echo, Mr Coughlan said that it is “foot to the floor” at the moment and that while deliveries and fit-outs are a challenge, he and his team are making “very good progress”.

“We have a very good team on board of experienced individuals who have been in the hospitality business for quite a while.

“It’s very much going to be a family and friends operation, but we will certainly be looking to create local employment. Our hand car wash will be open for business next week with the food business hoping to commence in early June.”

He said there will be five containers with various offerings, to begin with, along with some indoor seating and plenty of outdoor seating.

“It is such a fantastic location beside the ferry and on the water’s edge.

“We are really excited and very focused on delivering a quality product in a friendly and fun-loving environment. Everybody has learned over the Covid period that outdoor living and socialising will become much more popular and more in demand in the years ahead.

“We hope that we can provide an offering that will help people take advantage of this and we look forward to welcoming everyone to The Boatyard in the near future,” he said.

The Boatyard is due to open its doors to the public this summer.

