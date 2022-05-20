New €10m supermarket opening in Cork commuter town

A new €10m supermarket is to open in one of Cork’s largest commuter towns. Aldi Ireland has confirmed it set to open a 1,315sqm store store in Carrigaline in 2024.

“We are delighted to receive planning permission today after working closely with Cork County Council and local residents to open a store in Carrigaline," Colin Breslin, Aldi Regional Managing Director said. The new development will see 60 jobs created during the construction phase, with 30 permanent roles being created upon opening.

The store will be located just off the new Carrigaline Western Relief Road, which is currently under construction. Aldi describe the new store as one element of 'an ambitious vision for furthering the growth of Carrigaline’s town centre', including a new public plaza for the local community, a café and almost 80 residential units.

The plans also include four electric vehicle charging points, along with 12 bicycle rack stands.

Aldi has highlighted the extent to which its 24 stores and distribution centre in Cork are involved with their local communities. To date, the stores and distribution centre have donated over 289,000 meals to local charities through FoodCloud. Each store is also part of Aldi’s Community Grants network, with Cork Simon Community and Midleton Meals on Wheels some of the many local charities that have availed of the €500 bursary grant in recent years.