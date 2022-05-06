Moving of buses from Cork quays criticised

A FINE Gael councillor has criticised the council decision to move commercial bus operators from Patrick’s Quay to a number of new bus bays scattered across the city centre.

Des Cahill has said he is “not happy” with the decision to move the four bus operators from Patrick’s Quay where the timetables were synced to allow for optimum connectivity between the services.

Mr Cahill said the bays should have been left in their current locations.

“It worked, I used it a lot, I’m not sure how it will work now.” The councillor said he partially understood the reasoning behind the move, mentioning traffic as an issue on the quays, but said it was “not ideal” to move the four bus operators: Aircoach, West Cork Connects, Cobh Connects and Go Bus.

The former Lord Mayor said he would share the concerns of parents and others who were now worried about their children or themselves having to make their way across the city, from one bus bay to another, in order to connect to another bus service at all hours of the day and night.

“I understand the concerns that people have. You knew where you were going on Patrick’s Quay all the buses were there. It is a genuine concern. It was a lot more secure when all you had to do was walk 50 metres to get on another bus. These are legitimate and real concerns.”

The plans will see West Cork Connects move to Anderson Quay, Aircoach to Lower Glanmire Street while Cobh Connects is to remain at a single bus bay to be kept along Patrick’s Quay.