Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 16:36

Motorcyclist travelling at 225kph arrested in Cork

The driver faces a fine up to €5000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months and disqualification from driving for two years. Pic supplied by the Garda Siochana Cork, Kerry and Limerick Southern Region.

Roisin Burke

A motorcyclist was caught outside Fermoy speeding at 225kph.

Gardaí said the individual driving the bike was arrested and charged with dangerous driving to appear at Fermoy District Court this week.

The driver faces a fine up to €5000 and/or imprisonment for up to six months and disqualification from driving for two years.

The Gardaí also said a collision at this speed would result in serious injury or death. 

"You never know what hazards lie ahead.” 

Gardaí reiterated their simple message “Arrive alive.”

