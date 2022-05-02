Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 20:14

Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork city

The public have been asked to avoid the area.
Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork city

Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city. Image via Cork City Fire Brigade.

Amy Nolan

Update: A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on the northside of the city this evening. 

In an update on the incident which occurred shortly before 8pm, a Garda spokesperson said the collision at Dublin Street in Blackpool involved a car and a motorcycle. 

The spokesperson said the male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and that the road is currently closed at the crash site.

Earlier: Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city.

In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade said crews are dealing with a road traffic collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool.

It's understood Gardaí are also at the scene.

The public have been asked to avoid the area.

More to follow as we have it. 

More in this section

gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary Revamp for iconic Cork theatre ahead of 30th anniversary
'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus  'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 
cork roadsemergency services
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more