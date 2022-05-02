Motorcyclist taken to hospital following collision in Cork city

A male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital following a collision on the northside of the city this evening.
In an update on the incident which occurred shortly before 8pm, a Garda spokesperson said the collision at Dublin Street in Blackpool involved a car and a motorcycle.
The spokesperson said the male motorcyclist has been taken to hospital and that the road is currently closed at the crash site.
Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the northside of the city.
In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade said crews are dealing with a road traffic collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool.
It's understood Gardaí are also at the scene.
Crews are currently dealing with a Road Traffic Collision on Dublin Street in Blackpool, please avoid the area
The public have been asked to avoid the area.
