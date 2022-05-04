More than €2k worth of heroin found on windowsill outside property being searched for drugs in Cork city 

Over €2,000 worth of heroin was discovered on the windowsill outside a property that was being searched for drugs in Cork city.

Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy testified that the drugs were found following a search by gardaí at the premises on Lower Glanmire Road.

Judge Dara Hayes heard an outline of the facts of the case and said he would sentence the accused man on May 5 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Cian Walsh of Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court on a charge of possessing the drugs for the purpose of sale or supply.

He replied, “Guilty”, to that single charge.

Brendan Kelly, defence barrister, said, “Cian Walsh was addicted to pretty much all types of drugs with a long, drawn out history of addiction.

“He has made some attempts to break away from it but falls back again.

“He has a letter from Coolmine where he is engaging with them. He pleaded guilty, sparing the gardaí and the court.

Judge Hayes said, “What is concerning is the sheer number of Section 15 offences.” Mr Kelly BL said, “Mr Walsh was in custody (for six months) on the charges. He has spent a significant time in custody If the court could give him some significant light at the end of the tunnel.

Judge Dara Hayes said it will inevitably have a period in custody as a consequence for the accused.

“I will remand in custody and finalise the sentence on Thursday, May 5,” Judge Hayes said.

Detective Garda Jeremy Murphy was the officer who charged Walsh with this and other related offences when he was first arrested.

It was previously stated that gardaí with a search warrant called to the home of Cian Walsh at 172 Lower Glanmire Road, Cork, on January 27 to carry out a search for suspected drugs.

Det. Garda Murphy said a number of gardaí waited outside and allegedly observed Cian Walsh, 34, appear at a window and discard a suspected back of Diamorphine out through the window. The detective said gardaí later retrieved the packet and that it contained Diamorphine (heroin) with a street value of over €2,000.

Walsh was charged with possession of the drug, having it for sale or supply and obstruction of a drugs search.