Missing person appeal stood down in Cork; body found in Kinsale area 

UPDATE: The search for a man missing from his home in the Ballinspittle area has been stood down following the recovery of a body.

"Following the recovery of a body in Kinsale this evening, Friday 20th May 2022, the missing person appeal in respect of Christopher Dunne has been stood down," Gardaí said in a statement on Friday night.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and public for their assistance in this matter."

EARLIER: Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 26-year-old Christopher Dunne who is missing from his home in the Ballinaspittle area of Co Cork since yesterday.

Christopher is described as being 5’ 11” in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He is believed to be wearing a dark top, blue jeans and blue slip on runners/shoes.

Christopher was last seen in the Old Head area of Garrettstown.

Gardaí and Christopher’s family are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on Christopher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Bandon Garda Station on 023 885 2200 on the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.