Minister says Cork schools that lost therapists will have them reinstated

The development follows a meeting last week between the Minister for Disabilities and the principals of Cork schools which had lost therapists since the introduction of the HSE’s Progressing Disabilities (PDS) programme.
The minister also directed that Carrigaline Community Special School, a purpose-built special needs school which opened last year, and which has not had any therapists, be allocated them.
Ms Rabbitte toldthat she submitted on Friday, a request from the Department of Health to the HSE that 11 special schools in Cork have their therapists restored to pre-pandemic numbers, and that Carrigaline Community Special School be allocated therapists “representative of the need and number of children that attend” the school.