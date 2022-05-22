Man threatened to shoot Cork gardaí and cut their throats

A man climbed out onto the sill of an upstairs window at the height of a disturbance at a house and threw bottles of aftershave at gardaí as he threatened to shoot gardaí and cut their throats.

Now he has been jailed for one year.

Detective Garda Brendan Murray testified that he went to investigate a reported disturbance at Leesdale, Bishopstown, Cork, where Bill O’Driscoll was residing at the time.

The 28-year-old was standing at the front door of the house shouting abuse at gardaí at 11.30pm on the night of February 28 2021.

O’Driscoll then closed the door and went upstairs in the house, emerging from an upstairs bedroom window.

“He climbed out onto the sill of the window, threatening he would shoot gardaí. He threw items, including bottles of aftershave, at gardaí.

“He came out the front door again, this time carrying two large kitchen knives saying he would cut the throats of gardaí.

“He came onto the street and ran at the patrol car,” Garda Murray said at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Garda Murray sprayed incapacitant spray out at O’Driscoll from the patrol car and it was partially effective. The defendant did return to the house.

It took up to 20 minutes for the whole incident to be brought under control and required the assistance of the armed support unit.

Niamh Stewart defence barrister said that, while the accused had 47 previous convictions, this was his first time before the circuit court.

“He is a chronic alcoholic and was extremely intoxicated, so much so that he had to be pepper-sprayed.

“He didn’t realise what he had done and could not remember the incident but he admitted responsibility for his actions.

“Since this offence he has not come to garda attention. He has not touched alcohol since this incident.

“He is now working in Kilkenny and doing very well. He is remorseful,” Ms Stewart said.

Judge Helen Boyle imposed a sentence of two years with half of it suspended.

O’Driscoll pleaded guilty to charges including the possession of knives intended to cause injury, engaging in threatening behaviour and being drunk and a source of danger to himself or others.