Fri, 13 May, 2022 - 12:42

Man due in court in Cork following international cybercrime investigation 

"An Garda Síochána considers these arrests as significant in the context of transnational cybercrime."
The Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB). working in conjunction with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have been conducting parallel investigations into the sale of illicit items online.

Echo reporter

A man who was arrested yesterday as part of an international investigation into transnational cybercrime is due to appear before the courts in Cork today 

"Gardaí have charged the male, aged 40, who was arrested yesterday by the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau (GNCCB) in connection with an ongoing investigation into transnational cybercrime," a spokesperson said today. 

"He will appear before Cork City District Court (Court 1) this morning, Friday 13th May 2022." 

Gardaí said the 42-year-old woman who was also arrested has been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Significant arrests

"An Garda Síochána considers these arrests as significant in the context of transnational cybercrime," Detective Superintendent Pat Ryan of the Garda National Cyber Crime Bureau said yesterday following the arrests. 

"Today’s action highlights the continued international law enforcement co-operation and commitment in tackling cybercrime."

These include ransomware as a service, personal banking details, credit card details and false documents such as passports and driving licences.

The Garda Bureau conducted a number of searches in Cork on Thursday, with assistance from local units in the Cork city area, and the arrests were made at that time. 

