Man (50s) dies in West Cork swimming tragedy

A man in his late 50s has died after getting into difficulties while swimming in a West Cork lake today.

The man was swimming in Lough Hyne, near Skibbereen, when he got into difficulty this afternoon.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance and gardaí attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told The Echo: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Lough Hyne in Skibbereen, Co. Cork this afternoon at 12.45pm.

“A male, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.” A post mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.