Sun, 01 May, 2022 - 19:55

Man (50s) dies in West Cork swimming tragedy

Man (50s) dies in West Cork swimming tragedy

Gardaí and emergencey services attended the scene at approximately 12.45 this afternoon

A man in his late 50s has died after getting into difficulties while swimming in a West Cork lake today.

The man was swimming in Lough Hyne, near Skibbereen, when he got into difficulty this afternoon.

The Irish Community Air Ambulance and gardaí attended the scene, and the man was pronounced dead.

A spokesperson for the Garda Press Office told The Echo: “Gardaí attended the scene of an incident at Lough Hyne in Skibbereen, Co. Cork this afternoon at 12.45pm.

“A male, aged in his 50s, got into difficulty in the water and was pronounced dead at the scene. His body has been taken to the mortuary in Cork University Hospital.” A post mortem examination will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

More in this section

Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
emergency services
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more