Mallow hospital expansion could mean people 'would not have to constantly go to Dublin' for rehab services

REHABILITATION services could be provided in Mallow General Hospital as part of the 48-bed extension currently underway there.

Confirmation was provided to Cork Labour TD Seán Sherlock from Paul de Freine, Interim National Director, Capital & Estates with the HSE that additional building infrastructure is being provided as part of this project, with a view to it being used for rehabilitation services, subject to future funding decisions.

He also confirmed that construction on the new 48-bed unit is to be complete before the end of the year, with its fit-out and commissioning set to take place in early 2023.

“The HSE is progressing the construction of an extension to Mallow General Hospital. This will provide for 48 single bedrooms in two wards to replace the existing medical ward accommodation,” Mr de Freine explained.

“The construction work is anticipated to be complete at the end of Quarter 4 2022, with commissioning of the building and medical equipping taking place in Quarter 1, 2023.

“Additional building infrastructure, in the form of ‘shell and core’ space, is being provided as part of this project with a view to fit out in the future for rehabilitation services, subject to future decisions in relation to capital and revenue funding, and service prioritisation,” he added.

Deputy Sherlock said the progression of the project is evident when passing the hospital.

He added: "We've been working on this for a long time now, 48 bedded unit, but also with the potential capacity for rehabilitation services.

“We want Mallow General Hospital to be like the Dun Laoighaire of the south. We think that there is room in Munster for a hospital like Mallow to create rehabilitation services so that people in Munster don't have to constantly have to go to Dublin. So that's one of the plans that we're working on.

“That capacity is built into the new extension in the hospital, along with 48 beds, and it's really really positive news. It absolutely secures the future of Mallow General Hospital."