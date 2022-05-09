Lord Mayor of Cork to bestow freedom of the city on Mary Crilly

FOUNDING member and director of the Sexual Violence Centre, Mary Crilly is to be awarded the freedom of the city of Cork at a ceremony next month.

Ms Crilly is being granted the honour - the highest which can be bestowed by the office of the Lord Mayor - in recognition of her work in the areas of sexual and domestic violence, sex trafficking, female genital mutilation and stalking.

Previous recipients of the award include rugby player Ronan O’Gara (2017), Chernobyl children’s advocate Adi Roche (2016), actor Niall Tóibín (2015) and dual GAA star Seán Óg Ó hAilpín (2011).

Other notable recipients of the award include President Michael D. Higgins, Mary McAleese, Roy Keane, John Hume, Jack Lynch, Éamon de Valera and John F. Kennedy.

At Monday night’s council meeting the Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Colm Kelleher also stated that he will award a special Lord Mayor’s Community Spirit Award to Caitriona Twomey in recognition for her work in Cork Penny Dinners and also her recent journey to Ukraine with a convoy of volunteers to deliver humanitarian aid.

Civic Awards

Later this month, the Lord Mayor will also award Civic Awards to Kitty O’Callaghan of Ballincollig Tidy Towns; Lil Downey, of Ballinlough Community Association; Julie Murphy, CEO of Westgate Sheltered Accommodation; Eileen Nolan, founder and director of Montfort College and Tony O’Connell of Cork City Sports.

Each year six people receive Lord Mayor’s Civic Awards in recognition of their efforts to improve the life of the community.

In January, the director of the Cork Life Centre, Don O’Leary, made history by becoming the first recipient of a Lord Mayor’s Civic Award to be presented with the accolade in a location other than City Hall.

He was honoured for his outstanding contribution to education.

In a deviation from tradition, the official ceremony took place in front of the iconic red doors of the Cork Life Centre, with Mr O’Leary’s family and guests, elected members and Cork City Council mace bearers in attendance.

The other Civic Award recipients will be presented with their awards at a ceremony in City Hall later this month.

The Lord Mayor will also present a Cultural Award to sean-nós singer Seán Ó Sé on the night.