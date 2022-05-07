‘Long-awaited’ remediation works to Cork city housing estates to begin next month

‘LONG-AWAITED’ remediation works to properties in two council-owned housing estates in Fair Hill are set to begin next month.

HG Construction (Ireland) Limited have been awarded the contract to undertake the works to the houses within the estates of Fairfield Meadows and Fairfield Lawn.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said funding of more than €750,000 has been allocated to carry out the works.

The funding, he said, is part of an €11m housing maintenance loan that was negotiated with the council during his term as Lord Mayor in 2018.

“Residents have for some time raised concerns about the properties and I’m glad for them that work will commence soon.”

Mr Fitzgerald commented following confirmation from Cork City Council that works are set to commence shortly.

“HG Construction have confirmed a contract commencement date of June 7, 2022.

“In advance of works commencing, HG Construction Ltd will correspond with each tenant to advise them of commencement date, and provide contact details for their representative,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The tenants of the first 10 houses will be contacted in the days ahead to arrange access.

The contract will proceed on a rolling basis, in blocks of 10 units.

Mr Fitzgerald said the works will include an upgrade of electrics in the properties, insulation upgrades, works to drainage and sewerage connections and an assessment of windows and doors.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the imminent commencement of the works which he said have been “long-awaited”.