Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 17:32

‘Long-awaited’ remediation works to Cork city housing estates to begin next month

The tenants of the first 10 houses will be contacted in the days ahead to arrange access.
‘Long-awaited’ remediation works to Cork city housing estates to begin next month

The works will include an upgrade of electrics in the properties, insulation upgrades, works to drainage and sewerage connections and an assessment of windows and doors.

Amy Nolan

‘LONG-AWAITED’ remediation works to properties in two council-owned housing estates in Fair Hill are set to begin next month.

HG Construction (Ireland) Limited have been awarded the contract to undertake the works to the houses within the estates of Fairfield Meadows and Fairfield Lawn.

Fianna Fáil councillor Tony Fitzgerald said funding of more than €750,000 has been allocated to carry out the works.

The funding, he said, is part of an €11m housing maintenance loan that was negotiated with the council during his term as Lord Mayor in 2018.

“Residents have for some time raised concerns about the properties and I’m glad for them that work will commence soon.” 

Mr Fitzgerald commented following confirmation from Cork City Council that works are set to commence shortly.

“HG Construction have confirmed a contract commencement date of June 7, 2022.

“In advance of works commencing, HG Construction Ltd will correspond with each tenant to advise them of commencement date, and provide contact details for their representative,” Mr Fitzgerald said.

The tenants of the first 10 houses will be contacted in the days ahead to arrange access.

The contract will proceed on a rolling basis, in blocks of 10 units.

Mr Fitzgerald said the works will include an upgrade of electrics in the properties, insulation upgrades, works to drainage and sewerage connections and an assessment of windows and doors.

Sinn Féin councillor Mick Nugent also welcomed the imminent commencement of the works which he said have been “long-awaited”.

Read More

Planning applications at Cork village ‘spreading like wildfire’ while infrastructure and services lag behind, association says

More in this section

Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy  Further strike action by medical scientists; many procedures cancelled in CUH and Mercy 
Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city Teenage cyclist in critical condition following collision in Cork city
Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan Death announced of acclaimed Cork musician Cathal Coughlan
housingcork city centrenorthside
'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

'We’ve called Cork home for more than 40 years': Apple plans for major expansion of northside campus 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more