Leap card to reduce fares to and from Cork from commuter town 

The Leap card will be introduced on the Mallow to Cork line on Monday bringing down the price of travel between the city and the commuter town significantly.

It will mean that an adult may travel from Mallow to any station within the Cork commuter area for just €3.90 when paying with Leap.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said: “Now, that we are all moving back to work or traveling around the city more after the pandemic, we want to make it even more attractive and easier for people to be able to choose public transport.

“But this cost reduction is also important at this particular time. People are coming under more and more pressure as the price of essentials continues to increase. As one element of a suite of measures being introduced by the government, this fare reduction will go some way to easing some of the financial strain that households are experiencing.” He also said that choosing public transport, even for one trip a week, can have wider benefits.

“Choosing public transport over the private car, even for one trip a week, can begin to help us reduce our greenhouse gas emissions. It will also help improve the air quality and cut down on congestion in our capital city.

“And at a time when fuel security is a greater concern than it has been in decades, leaving the car behind, if at all possible, is one of the best things we can all do to help reduce our energy use, and save money”, the Minister said.

NTA CEO Anne Graham added: “We’re appreciative of the support that the Government has given us, that has enabled us to make public transport even more affordable for our customers.”