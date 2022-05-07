Sat, 07 May, 2022 - 15:20

The incident occurred at approximately 12:10pm.
LATEST: Incident on M8 has now been cleared

Emergency services are this afternoon at the scene of an incident on the M8 between junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 Watergrasshill. Picture credit: Cork City Fire Brigade

Amy Nolan

LATEST: Traffic Infrastructure Ireland have confirmed that the incident on the M8 near Glanmire has now been cleared. 

Gardaí and the fire service in Cork had responded to a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle earlier this afternoon. 

There were no serious injuries reported. 

EARLIER: Emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident on the M8 between junction 18 Glanmire and junction 19 Watergrasshill.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed that Gardaí are at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle that occurred at approximately 12:10pm.

The spokesperson said no serious injuries were reported and that enquiries are ongoing.

In a tweet, Cork City Fire Brigade advised that crews from Ballyvolane and Anglesea St are also at the scene this afternoon and that traffic is down to one lane.

Motorists have been advised to slow down on approach.

