LATEST: Appeal for witnesses after man dies in Cork crash 

LATEST: Gardaí have confirmed that a man has died in a single vehicle road traffic collision at Drishanebeg, Skibbereen this afternoon.

"The collision involved a car and occurred at approximately 1:30pm," a spokeperson told The Echo. "The driver of the vehicle, a man aged in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"His body has been removed to Cork University Hospital where a post mortem will take place."

Forensic Collision Investigators attended the scene to conduct a technical examination and Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling through this area this afternoon, who has camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information can contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

EARLIER: EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a single-vehicle collision that occurred a few miles outside of Skibbereen town this afternoon.

The incident is believed to have occurred just before 2pm on the Lake Cross to Tragumna Road.

Members of the ambulance service and the fire brigade are currently at the scene. The road is currently closed.

Gardaí are also at the scene and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

More to follow.