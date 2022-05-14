Italian film fest to showcase in Cork

A celebration of Italian culture is set for Cork next week, as the New Italian Cinema Events (N.I.C.E.) Italian Film Festival gets underway in the heart of the city, and in Ireland for the first time.

The N.I.C.E. festival kicks off with a preview event in Dublin on Wednesday next week, before moving to the Gate Cinema in Cork from May 19 to 22.

For the first time in the festival’s 30-year history it will take place in Ireland, in recognition of Ireland’s large Italian community. There will be eight films on show in Cork, touching on a range of themes concerning today’s society, in particular the issue of migration.

The opening-night film Perfect Strangers, by Paolo Genovese, has been remade in more than 20 countries. Political thriller Europe by Haidir Rashid looks at a young Iraqi named Kamal who is searching for freedom as he tries to enter Europe by foot, in hope to make it past the Bulgarian-Turkish border.

Other films to be premiered will include Ennio by Giuseppe Tornatore exploring the life of Maestro Ennio Morricone, and some of the best first works of talented Italian and international young directors.

“The 2022 edition is particularly important thanks to the significant and increasingly strong collaboration with local authorities and institutions, the MiC-Ministry of Culture, the Tuscany Region, and the City of Florence,” artistic director, Viviana Del Bianco said.

“The festival is a tribute to the tradition that looks to the future, and that has always celebrated the commitment to innovation and diversity.”

Italian Institute of Culture director, Marco Gioacchini, said that he was “delighted and honoured” to launch the first Irish N.I.C.E. Italian Film Festival in Cork. He said that festival goers can expect “a vast number of great movies, premieres, and works by acclaimed directors, masterfully selected and capably organised by Viviana Del Bianco and her team”, as has been the case with every N.I.C.E. festival since it first began.

For more, see nicefestival.org. Tickets are available from the Gate cinema at cork.gatecinemas.com.