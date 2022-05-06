How I met my partner:‘Anti-craic’ Martin turned into love of her life for Amy

While initially labelling Martin ‘anti-craic’ and turning up late for their first date, there was a radical turnaround from first impressions for Amy and Martin Lynch but common interests and good old physical attraction seemed to be the secret to success for the outdoorsy pair.

Brought together by swiping right on Tinder, Amy did not hold much hope for the match, with her sights set on a fisherman who had better banter.

How I Met My Partner couple Amy and Martin Lynch surfing.

“Martin's profile caught my eye because of his beautiful boxer dog, just like my dog Marley. The outdoorsy appeal of his picture in a Canadian canoe packed with camping gear and dogs made me want to jump into the photo and go on the adventure with them. I swiped right solely because of that picture really.”

Despite the obvious shared interests, things took some time to warm up.

“Martin and I were messaging for a week when he suggested meeting for a lunch date in The White Horse in Ballincollig. It was grand. I was running a bit late, he seemed very serious and not really taking the bait on my slagging. He was polite but it lacked the fun I was expecting and reported to my friends he was ‘the anti-craic'.”

For Martin, sulking nearly cost him the love of his life.

“Our first date was a disaster Amy was late and I was just after getting up from my table and going to the bar to settle up for the numerous coffees I'd had while waiting when she eventually wandered in. I figured it would be rude to leave at that stage so we went back to the table and ate lunch. I was a bit thick that she was late but she was nice to chat to and easy on the eye so I figured I’d give her another go.”

After the date, Amy thought that was the last she would hear from Martin, but she had other options and wasn’t too put out.

“I wasn't too disappointed because I was way more excited about my date the following night with a really funny fisherman whose texts were side-splitting. The fisherman turned me off in the first few minutes. It felt awkward from the get-go. I thought he was rude to the bar man and I hated his cocky attitude so we went our separate ways quick enough.”

How I Met My Partner couple Amy and Martin Lynch on their wedding day.

Thankfully Martin was willing to persevere with the romance where Amy had abandoned all intentions.

“For our second date we arranged to meet at a woodland park with our dogs. Amy had mentioned that she had a nervous/cross boxer and I was keen to impress her with my dog whispering skills. Against all the odds he was putty in my hands within minutes, Amy even commented that she’d never seen him take to anyone as fast. She didn’t cop the bag of sausages in my pocket that I'd been slipping him.”

The pair found their attraction grow as their compatibility became obvious beyond their initial encounter.

How I Met My Partner couple Amy and Martin Lynch scuba diving.

Martin was impressed with Amy’s level of comfort in the woods.

“Amy seemed in her element in the woods with our pack of dogs, wearing her mucky Hunter wellies and torn waterproofs, I was impressed to say the least."

Amy also started to embrace their natural attraction and similarities after seeing Martin relax and be himself.

“Seeing him in his natural environment with a great handle on his very well behaved dogs, he seems very attractive. The conversation had great flow, he was funnier, there was a lot of slagging and it transpired he was actually great craic.”

How I Met My Partner couple Amy and Martin Lynch kayaking.

A real turning point for Amy was seeing Martin’s well-stocked outdoor haven; his garage.

“A few dates in Martin cooked me dinner. It was love at first sight when I saw his garage. Canoe, kayaks, camping gear, surfboards, and all so well organised. I felt like I was in Decathlon. I thought then and there this could be my garage.”

Eight years on, Amy continues to play hardball in her description of the romance, citing her bond with his dog Butch as more instantaneous than her feelings for her husband.

How I Met My Partner couple Amy and Martin Lynch on their wedding day.

“The love for Butch and the garage was instant. Martin grew on me in time. Seven years later and we are happily married with our one year son Tadhg. A rogue just like his Dad.”

Martin was a little more generous about his love for his wife.

“There have been so many moments over the years that I’ve been stunned by Amy's generous nature or love of fun and mischief. She’s dragged me over mountains and constantly supports me with every silly idea I have whilst never losing herself. Several years later, two house moves/renovations, a recession, a pandemic, a baby and there’s still no one else I’d want at my side.”