Housing Minister visits social housing in County Cork towns

THE Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, visited six newly constructed social housing developments in three County Cork towns on Friday, May 13.

Minister O’Brien visited the social housing developments which comprise a total of 235 new houses in Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Macroom respectively during his visit to Cork. These developments consist of three Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Schemes, two turnkey developments and one own build development.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan said Cork County Council has been at the forefront of providing homes through a variety of delivery streams in Cork County.

“In meeting the challenges of housing supply, Cork County Council has been to the forefront and has successfully provided homes through a variety of delivery streams across our county and this is evident with our visits to own build, turnkey and PPP developments.

“We will continue to work with all stakeholders to deliver sustainable housing solutions that will meet the needs of the county.

“I am delighted to see that the hard work and collaboration of all is reflected in these excellent schemes.”

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, said in excess of 3,000 social housing units will be provided in the coming four years in County Cork: “The provision of these quality, energy-efficient homes are greatly assisting housing needs in areas of high demand like Skibbereen, Clonakilty and Macroom.

Local Resident, Lydia Syms, (middle) meeting Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, and Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh OBrien TD on their visit to Pairc Thiar, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

“Cork County Council’s continuing commitment to meeting housing needs through the Social Housing Capital Programme will see in excess of 3,000 social housing units being provided in the period 2022- 2026 across County Cork.”

Mr O’Brien said Cork County Council is rising to the challenge in providing high-quality and social homes for people and families in County Cork.

“This year 9,000 new social homes will be built across the country, delivery on a level not seen for many years. The targets in Housing for All are significant, ambitious, and necessary, and the work local authorities do on the ground will be key to us achieving those targets.

“I’m seeing how Cork County Council is rising to that challenge, leading the way in providing high-quality, new social homes for people and families on their waiting list.

“Because ultimately Housing for All is not about targets or units of delivery, it’s about transforming lives and the homes I’ve seen will do exactly that,” he added.

The own build development is located at Beechgrove, Clonakilty, and provides for 57 dwellings consisting of 51 new build one and two-storey 1-bed, 2-bed, 3-bed, and 4- bed units, and a specially adapted unit. In addition to the new build, six apartments are housed in the original Beechgrove House and associated outbuildings.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh OBrien TD, and The Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan, pictured with Ger O'Driscoll, Cork County Council, on a visit to Beechgrove, Clonakilty, Co Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

These A-rated homes, heated with renewable energy heat source pumps, are a positive addition to Cork County Council’s building stock and are providing additional homes for families within Clonakilty.

The Public-Private Partnership schemes are located at Páirc Goodman, Skibbereen (50 units), Páirc Uí Thiar, Clonakilty (52 units) and Páirc Uí Mhuirithe, Macroom (50 units).

The schemes involve a mix of 2, 3 and 4 bedroom A-rated energy-efficient houses. Construction works commenced on the project in November 2019, with a phased completion of the schemes between Q2 and Q4 2021.

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh OBrien TD, pictured with the Mayor of The County of Cork, Cllr Gillian Coughlan at Townsend St Development, Skibbereen, Co Cork. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

The turnkey developments in Macroom and the own build development in Clonakilty are funded by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage through the Social Housing Investment Programme.

Cork County Council continues to successfully deliver social housing schemes through its turnkey housing model. The developments in Macroom are located at two separate sites at Árd an tSuláin (12 units) and An Goirtín Rua (14 units).

These units will help reduce the housing waiting list in Macroom through the provision of high-quality family homes.