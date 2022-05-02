Mon, 02 May, 2022 - 18:10

Households asked to return uncollected census forms by post

The CSO advised that enumerators are now completing their collections and if a household's form has not yet been collected they are asked to return it by post which can be done free of charge. 
Taoiseach Micheal Martin with twins Mya (left) and Zara Akinsowon (8), as he launched Census 2022 at Government Buildings in March. The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has appealed to those who have not had their census form collected to return the form by post without delay. Picture: Brian Lawless

Amy Nolan

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) has appealed to those who have not had their census form collected to return the form by post without delay. 

In a statement, the CSO thanked enumerators and the general public for their support of and participation in Census 2022.

"By law, everyone who was present in the country on Census night must be recorded on a form, so it is really important that the completed forms are returned to us now," Eileen Murphy, head of census administration said. 

"If you know of someone who needs extra support with their form, we ask you to check in with them and help them get in touch with us for further information if required."

Once the 2 million forms are all returned to the Census Head Office in Swords, they will be scanned, and the data analysed before being published as anonymised statistics.

Preliminary population figures from Census 2022 are expected to be published by mid-summer.

Census forms can be posted to: Central Statistics Office, PO Box 2021, Freepost 4726, Swords, Co. Dublin, K67 D2X4. 

