Gardaí make massive drugs seizure in Cork; two arrested

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000." 
The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

Echo reporter

Gardaí in Cork found approximately 20 kilogrammes of cannabis herb yesterday during the search of a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. 

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit seized the drugs, estimated to be worth €400,000. 

They arrested two people following the search. 

"At approximately 7.30pm, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb," a spokesperson said. 

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

"A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene." 

The two people arrested are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

'Worrying' rise in assaults across Cork

