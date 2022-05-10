Gardaí make massive drugs seizure in Cork; two arrested

Gardaí in Cork found approximately 20 kilogrammes of cannabis herb yesterday during the search of a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area.

As part of Operation Tara, Gardaí attached to the Midleton District Crime Unit and Midleton Drugs Unit seized the drugs, estimated to be worth €400,000.

They arrested two people following the search.

"At approximately 7.30pm, Gardaí stopped and searched a vehicle in the Carrigtwohill area. Gardaí discovered 20kg of suspected cannabis herb," a spokesperson said.

"The drugs seized are estimated to be worth €400,000. They will now be sent for further analysis.

"A woman and a man, both aged in their 30s, were arrested at the scene."

The two people arrested are currently detained at Cobh Garda Station under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act 1996 and gardaí said investigations are ongoing.