Sun, 08 May, 2022 - 16:19

Gardaí arrested 146 drivers over May bank holiday weekend 

A Garda operation began at 12pm on Friday, April 29, lasting until 7am on Tuesday, May 3, aiming to place a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious-injury collisions. 
Gardaí arrested 146 drivers over May bank holiday weekend 

Garda made 146 arrests over the May bank holiday weekend for drink and drug-driving, while 2,298 speed offence detections were also recorded. Picture Denis Minihane.

GARDAÍ made 146 arrests over the May bank holiday weekend for drink and drug-driving, while 2,298 speed offence detections were also recorded.

A Garda operation began at 12pm on Friday, April 29, lasting until 7am on Tuesday, May 3, aiming to place a particular emphasis on reducing fatal and serious-injury collisions, with a continued focus on preventing instances of speeding and driving under the influence of drink and drugs.

During that time, 722 mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoints were carried out, resulting in 2,978 breath tests and 86 oral fluid tests being administered around the country.

The results of these tests led to 58 arrests for drug-driving, and a further 88 arrests for drink-driving.

Eighty-five people were found to have been driving while using their mobile phone, 47 were travelling without wearing a seatbelt, and seven arrests and 96 vehicle seizures were made due to the vehicle/driver not being insured. Gardaí said 60 Fixed Charge Notices were also issued and 41 vehicles seized over the course of the operation due to learner permit holders driving unaccompanied.

Over the four-day period, there were three fatal road traffic collisions which resulted in three deaths and two serious injuries, while a further 12 serious-injury collisions resulted in 20 people being injured.

Read More

Dozens of Cork motorists affected by disruptions to services at NDLS centre 

More in this section

Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase Cork City Council quiet on port land purchase
Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules Cork hotel operator not covered for Covid business interruption, High Court rules
gavel Man accused of raping his brother's partner found not guilty by jury at Cork court
road safetycork roadscork garda
<p>Eligible individuals are reminded to get second COVID-19 booster vaccine, with appointments available this week at vaccination centres in Cork and Kerry. Leon Neal/PA Wire</p>

Second booster shot appointments and walk ins available in Cork this week

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care Healthcare recruitment initiative looking for enthusiastic individuals with a passion for care
Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business Making Cork a better place to live, work and do business
Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis Ace your beauty regime when living with psoriasis

Latest

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more