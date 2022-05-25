Funding approved for pedestrian improvement works along busy road on Cork’s northside

FUNDING has been approved for pedestrian improvement works along a busy road on Cork’s northside, with the project due to go to tender shortly.

Cork City Council has confirmed that the National Transport Authority (NTA) has approved funding for the scheme at Banduff Rd in Mayfield and Ballyvolane.

It follows concerns highlighted by local residents about the road which has no crossings and a footpath only on one side.

The council states that the overall objective of the scheme is to provide “safe, high quality and continuous routes for pedestrians along the Banduff Rd that will allow vulnerable road users to commute and access local amenities”.

“Other road safety measures will be also considered along with the provision of bus stops for new public transport links as part of the scheme.

“It is intended to advertise shortly for a suitably qualified and experienced consulting engineer to advance this project and to bring it through preliminary design to public consultation and the Part 8 planning process,” the council continued.

The need for improvement works at Banduff Rd had been raised by a number of city councillors, including Sinn Féin councillors Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins and Green Party councillor Oliver Moran.

“It’s welcome to see some progress on it,” Mr Nugent commented, following the confirmation of the funding allocation. “It is an expanding area and there's a definite need for these works."

Meanwhile, Mr Moran said the progress is “good news for residents along the Banduff Rd”.

“Over the last few months, I've been contacted by several residents living or with relatives along the Banduff Rd.

“The road has no crossings and a footpath only on one side.

“This means difficulty for residents, but especially children and older people, in crossing the road. The condition of the road itself is poor in places too,” he continued.